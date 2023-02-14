Brightening Skies Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering light snow and snow showers will taper off early this morning as the disturbance moves to our east. High pressure building in from the west will help to brighten things up today with mostly cloudy skies this morning giving way to breaks of sunshine later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 30s to around 40° for afternoon highs. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as high pressure slides through the region. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies as a warm front approaches the state. Winds will be from the south/southwest and will usher warmer air into the region with high temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-40s for most spots during the afternoon. As the warm front approaches, we’ll have a chance for some scattered rain showers especially from late morning through the afternoon. It looks like we’ll have plenty of clouds over the area Wednesday. Thursday looks like a good day overall with some morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Temperatures on Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 40s to low 50s, warmest closer to the coast and to the south and west of Bangor. Low pressure is forecast to cross Northern Maine during the day Friday. This will bring some rain to most areas during the day Friday with some mixed precipitation possible across the north as some colder air works into northern areas late Friday morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine and colder weather returns for Saturday as high pressure builds into the area.

Today: Lingering snow showers ending early then brightening skies late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 32°-42°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 16°-26°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers possible. Highs between 37°-47°. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Mild with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mixed precipitation and rain across the north, rain likely elsewhere. Temperatures in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

