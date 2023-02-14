Brewer second grader recognized for her kindness

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The actions of one second grader in Brewer prompted a visit from police Tuesday.

But don’t worry, Jackie Jacobs isn’t in trouble.

In fact, quite the opposite! Jackie was recently recognized with a kindness award at school.

She was nominated by her teacher who says Jackie is kind to everyone and is always smiling and helpful.

When Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley heard about it, he wanted to do something special. He showed up Tuesday afternoon with Valentine’s treats for Jackie and her classmates.

“I did want to make it very public that I was impressed to hear that she got that kindness award and to let kids know that people recognize when you’re nice to people, when you’re kind to people. You may not even hear about it, but people appreciate it,” said Greeley.

“You want to be kind to others and you treat people the way you want to be treated,” said Jackie.

The bags contained chocolate, a puzzle, and a stuffed animal, among other goodies.

Chief Greeley hopes Jackie’s actions inspire others to be kind, too.

