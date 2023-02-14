Bangor introduces housing goals, tenant’s rights ordinance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is advancing on a few of its efforts to improve area housing.

City Council introduced a revised tenant’s rights ordinance and several housing policies in its draft implementation plan.

The revised ordinance prohibits discrimination based on race, sex or other factors, requires 60 days’ written notice of any rent increase, prohibits application fees and caps screening fees at $75.

None of these criteria can be waived by agreement.

Those wishing to comment were directed to next Wednesday’s Government Operations meeting.

Stated goals of the implementation plan include increasing housing downtown, addressing blight and vacant properties, and ensure that zoning supports a diverse housing stock.

Other, non-housing goals include increasing downtown amenities to attract new visitors and developing resources for new Mainers.

The draft plan will be discussed at next Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.