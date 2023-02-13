Special Olympics competition begins with Hermon Mountain opening ceremony

The Finals wrap up on Tuesday
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The 2023 Penobscot/Piscataquis/Hancock Area Special Olympics Maine Winter Games are in full swing early this week.

The Finals wrap up on Tuesday
The Finals wrap up on Tuesday(WABI)

The opening ceremony at Hermon Mountain kicked off speed skating, alpine and nordic skiing, and snowshoeing competitions between the mountain and Sawyer Arena.

For these athletes, it’s a thrilling chance to compete.

“It’s fun being a part of a team, doing your best, trying what you can do, and not giving up. I tried it a few years ago, and I loved it,” said Ketrina Bennett.

The Finals wrap up on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Updating results
2023 Basketball Tournaments
The Eagles celebrate “threepeat”
Husson wins NAC women’s swimming and diving championship
Maine cheer championships
Local teams make history at the Maine State Cheerleading Championships
Amy Vachon
UMaine prepares for annual National Girls & Women in sports celebration