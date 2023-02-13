Special Olympics competition begins with Hermon Mountain opening ceremony

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The 2023 Penobscot/Piscataquis/Hancock Area Special Olympics Maine Winter Games are in full swing early this week.

The opening ceremony at Hermon Mountain kicked off speed skating, alpine and nordic skiing, and snowshoeing competitions between the mountain and Sawyer Arena.

For these athletes, it’s a thrilling chance to compete.

“It’s fun being a part of a team, doing your best, trying what you can do, and not giving up. I tried it a few years ago, and I loved it,” said Ketrina Bennett.

The Finals wrap up on Tuesday.

