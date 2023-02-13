Plenty of Clouds & Dry Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few systems in our vicinity will provide us with some cloudiness today. One system is passing offshore, well to our south. At the same time, we have a weak, dying cold front slowly dropping southward across the state. Lastly is a weak disturbance back across the Great Lakes Region that will be approaching Maine as we head through the day. These will combine to give us partly to mostly cloudy sky for the day today. Overall, a decent day with highs climbing to the 30s to near 40° this afternoon. The weak disturbance to our west, will cross the state tonight. This will bring us some light snow and snow showers during the overnight hours. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible which will result in some slippery roads overnight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s for nighttime lows.

The disturbance will exit the area early Tuesday. Lingering snow showers will taper off early followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 30s to around 40°. It looks like we’ll have plenty of clouds over the area Wednesday. A warm front is forecast to lift northward across the state as we head through the day. This will give us a chance for a few isolated rain showers and will allow warmer air to move into the state. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 30s to low 40s north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Warmer air will continue to move in for the day Thursday. Thursday looks like a good day overall with some morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south across the state. Low pressure is forecast to cross Northern Maine during the day Friday. This will bring us rain during the day Friday with some mixed precipitation possible across the north as some colder air works into northern areas late Friday morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40° north and 40s elsewhere.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 33°-41°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and snow showers likely. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible. Lows between 16°-25°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: A few morning snow showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 31°-39°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Isolated rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Mild with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mixed precipitation and rain across the north, rain likely elsewhere. Temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

