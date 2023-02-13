Paul Bunyan celebrates 189th birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An iconic Bangor landmark just celebrated another trip around the sun.

While a few different locations try to lay claim to the legend that is Paul Bunyan, Mainers know his true birthplace is Bangor.

According to Bunyan’s birth certificate, he was born in the Queen City on February 12th, 1834. That makes him 189 years old, as of Sunday.

The statue along Main Street was unveiled on his 125th birthday in 1959. It’s still standing 31-feet strong today, making it, quite literally, one of the biggest attractions Bangor has to offer.

“He’s definitely on the Mount Rushmore,” said Matt Bishop, curator and operations manager, Bangor Historical Society. “I mean, depending on where you’re debating for one through four, but Paul Bunyan is up there. Just for the lumber industry and what we’ve had here in Bangor, the Penobscot River, and really all of the state of Maine. The legend has always been there since we were all really, really young. We drove by. We’ve all had our pictures, well before you could not climb on it, we’ve all had our pictures up there and it’s really interwoven in our community.”

The fiberglass figure was designed by J. Normand Martin.

The statue is home to a time capsule that’s set to be open in 2084, Bangor’s 250th birthday.

