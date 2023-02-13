One person dead after incident in Brewer

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after an incident in Brewer yesterday.

Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says police were called to a house on Union Street for a welfare check.

When they knocked, Moffitt says they heard gunfire inside.

The State Police Tactical Team was called in for assistance.

When they entered the home - the one person who lived there was found dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

