One person dead after incident in Brewer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after an incident in Brewer yesterday.
Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says police were called to a house on Union Street for a welfare check.
When they knocked, Moffitt says they heard gunfire inside.
The State Police Tactical Team was called in for assistance.
When they entered the home - the one person who lived there was found dead.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.
