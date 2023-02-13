Old Town couple will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Valentine’s Day

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Love is in the air on Valentine’s Day for many folks.

But, for one Old Town couple, it means something even more.

Hazen, also known as “Red” and his wife, Eleanor Bagley will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on this Valentine’s Day.

The couple met in high school and have been together ever since.

“At the Old Town High School senior class, I transferred from Freedom Academy, down in freedom. And I went to Old Town High School. My last year and that’s where we met was talking and the thing is to just happened after that,” said Red.

On February 14th, 1953, the two were then married in the Stillwater Federated Church.

Over the decades, Red and Eleanor have had many adventures together.

“We’ve taken trips out to Israel and we had some motorhomes. We’ve traveled down to Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee and we’ve been to Canada and we rented a condo down to Panama City for over three years. Three or four years. And we went down there and I don’t know why we haven’t been.”

In addition to their adventures in travel, they’ve also embarked on business endeavors together.

Red said, “I bought a grocery store over here on the river, which is now a pizza place.”

Between volunteering at church, participating in various organizations over the years, owning a grocery store at one time, and running a bakery at another time, they often worked together too.

“We would be there at four o’clock in the morning. And that thing’s out the pies and then the turnovers and the eclairs. At eight o’clock Eleanor, she’d go over to the bakery to the bakery and help out over there. You’re decorating cakes and cupcakes and all this stuff. We work well to gather she had ideas I had ideas and we put them together,” added Red.

The adventures for the Bagley’s have slowed down, however.

Eleanor has been diagnosed with Dementia and currently lives in an Assisted Living facility.

She has also contracted COVID-19, and therefore the couple will not get to celebrate their special day together.

But, they are still keeping in touch every day.

Thanks to FaceTime, Eleanor gets to see Red and their dog, Baxter.

Although this Valentine’s Day will be bittersweet, the message is still the same 70 years later.

Red and Eleanor say on FaceTime with each other:

Eleanor: “Miss you a lot.”

Red: “I miss you too, Honey. I love you.”

Eleanor: “Love you too.”

