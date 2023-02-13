Norridgewock’s Parker White competing in the 2023 iRacing Coca-Cola Series

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Norridgewock 16-year-old Parker White has made it to the 2023 iRacing Coca-Cola Series. He’s one of 40 drivers to make the qualifying cut out of thousands of applicants.

He's one of 40 drivers to make the qualifying cut out of thousands of applicants (WABI)

He picked up the hobby in late 2019 while watching NASCAR with his dad, Brian.

Parker said he enjoys the realistic experience while competing against the best drivers in the world.

“It kind of takes a while to process it. When I was qualifying for it, I knew if I made it, it’s going to be a big deal. That day that I finally made it, it’s crazy to think that there’s tens of thousands of people who could possibly be here, and I’m one of 40,” said White.

White recently placed 3rd in a consolation heat race thanks to practice laps and working with his Norse Force teammates.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.