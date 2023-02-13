Man charged following stabbing incident in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been charged following a stabbing incident in Bangor Sunday night.

40-year-old Brandon Hamilton has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

Bangor Police were called to the scene on outer Union Street before 6:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bangor Police are still investigating the matter.

