Man charged following stabbing incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been charged following a stabbing incident in Bangor Sunday night.

40-year-old Brandon Hamilton has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

Bangor Police were called to the scene on outer Union Street before 6:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bangor Police are still investigating the matter.

