Man charged following stabbing incident in Bangor
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been charged following a stabbing incident in Bangor Sunday night.
40-year-old Brandon Hamilton has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary.
Bangor Police were called to the scene on outer Union Street before 6:00 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bangor Police are still investigating the matter.
