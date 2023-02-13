Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers are concerned with a bug that could potentially jeopardize Maine’s wild blueberry crop.
Senator Susan Collins is calling on the federal government for more research and prevention efforts against a fruit fly from East Asia that’s threatening the state’s blueberries.
The fly was first detected in the United States in 2008.
Collins has submitted a bill to establish a fund of 6.5 million dollars a year for five years to advance research and reduce the fly’s population.
