Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers are concerned with a bug that could potentially jeopardize Maine’s wild blueberry crop.

Senator Susan Collins is calling on the federal government for more research and prevention efforts against a fruit fly from East Asia that’s threatening the state’s blueberries.

The fly was first detected in the United States in 2008.

Collins has submitted a bill to establish a fund of 6.5 million dollars a year for five years to advance research and reduce the fly’s population.

