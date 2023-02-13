Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers are concerned with a bug that could potentially jeopardize Maine’s wild blueberry crop.

Senator Susan Collins is calling on the federal government for more research and prevention efforts against a fruit fly from East Asia that’s threatening the state’s blueberries.

The fly was first detected in the United States in 2008.

Collins has submitted a bill to establish a fund of 6.5 million dollars a year for five years to advance research and reduce the fly’s population.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Maine 10-year-old enjoys Super Bowl LVII as Robert Kraft's guest
Maine 10-year-old enjoys Super Bowl LVII as Robert Kraft’s guest
RSU 22 students mark Children's Dental Health Month
RSU 22 students mark Children’s Dental Health Month
Bucksport pursuing waterfront renovations
Bucksport pursuing waterfront renovations
"The Love Card" Lady
Bucksport woman’s mission to spread the message of love, continues