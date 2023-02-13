Local teams make history at the Maine State Cheerleading Championships

AUGUSTA , Maine (WABI) - Excitement, tears, and an entire season of hard work were present at the Maine State Cheerleading Championships Saturday.

The morning started with the Class D Championship with Bangor Christian taking 1st Runner Up. After a season of rebuilding, this result was just icing on the cake.

“There are a lot of young girls on the team. We have some eighth graders who stepped up. So I mean this outcome, it’s more than we could have asked for.”

Central Aroostook came out on top as this year’s Class D Champions.

“We had to go through a lot last year with COVID. So we’re coming back with almost the same exact team. We just knew we wanted to come back better and stronger. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Finishing out the morning session were the Class A Championships, Oxford Hills were hoping to claim their first state title since 2000 but knew it wasn’t going to be easy against defending state champions, Lewiston. Ultimately the Vikings were victorious against the Blue Devils with a score of 89, the highest overall score of the entire competition to secure the Class A State Title.

Moving on to the evening session in Class C, The Dexter Tigers and defending state champions the Lisbon/St. Dominic Greyhounds had the tightest competition of the day. The Greyhounds beat the Tigers only by two tenths of a point. This is the first year as a Co-Op for Lisbon and St. Dominic and with the help of their coach, they knew they would come together as one.

“Our coach helped a lot and like just a lot of team getting together.”

The Ellsworth Eagles had a lot to prove going into the Class B Championship aiming for their first state title against the Hermon Hawks who have five consecutive state titles from 2017 to 2021. The Hawks finished as the 1st runner up as The Eagles made history winning their first Class B State title.

“We worked so hard, this all paid off and we just made all this history we literally just like we knew we at the beginning of the season, we all went around and said what our goals were, and every single one of us said that we wanted to state.”

Win or lose, all the teams had a great time supporting one another.

The top three teams in each class advances to the New England Cheer Championships on March 18 at Worcester State University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

