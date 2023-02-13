Light snow showers overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak low pressure system will pass over the region tonight. Light snow is expected. On average 1-2″ are expected in the mountains and foothills while the rest of the region should expect an inch or less.

Snowfall forecast for Monday night - Tuesday morning (WABI)

High pressure will move in tomorrow. Partly sunny skies are in store for Valentine’s Day with slightly above average temperatures.

Clouds will build back in on Wednesday as a frontal system passes over the state. Scattered rain and snow showers will accompany the front. The farther inland you are, the better chance of snow showers whereas rain showers are expected along the coast. Rain and snow showers will continue overnight and taper off early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. Highs for some inland locations will climb to the low 50s! Another low pressure system will move in on Friday and bring and additional round of rain and snow showers Thursday night and Friday. Highs will still be above average on Friday but will cool significantly Friday night behind a cold front. Highs will struggle to reach average on Saturday, but warm up again on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers. Lows 17-25°. North-northeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 30-41°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning and snow showers mixing in in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy west wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to upper 20s. Breezy west wind.

