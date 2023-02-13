Ice Rescue in Searsmont

Two men treated for onset of hypothermia after their UTV fell through ice on Sunday
Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sundayday after their UTV went through the ice.

A Maine game warden responded to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East, around 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the driver of the UTV and a passenger were on top of the submerged UTV. They had been up to their waist in the water for about 30 minutes after being completely submerged.

The game warden and sheriff’s deputy were able to pull the two men to safety. Both were treated for the onset of hypothermia.

According to Mark Latti, Communicatons Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says the area had been ridden over Friday by a snowmobile. Latti warns, “This is how quickly ice conditions can change.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Red & Eleanor Bagley
Old Town couple will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Valentine’s Day
Maine cheer championships
Local teams make history at the Maine State Cheerleading Championships
Central Maine Chocolate Festival
Central Maine 4th of July revives Chocolate Festival in Fairfield
East Mill Birch Street
Firefighters battle East Millinocket house fire