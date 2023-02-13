Ice Rescue in Searsmont

SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sundayday after their UTV went through the ice.

A Maine game warden responded to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East, around 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the driver of the UTV and a passenger were on top of the submerged UTV. They had been up to their waist in the water for about 30 minutes after being completely submerged.

The game warden and sheriff’s deputy were able to pull the two men to safety. Both were treated for the onset of hypothermia.

According to Mark Latti, Communicatons Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says the area had been ridden over Friday by a snowmobile. Latti warns, “This is how quickly ice conditions can change.”

