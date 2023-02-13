Husson wins NAC women’s swimming and diving championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson women’s swimming and diving team won its third-straight North Atlantic Conference Championship by edging a strong Maine Maritime team in the last relay at the conference meet.

The Eagles celebrate “threepeat” (WABI)

The student-athletes said the victory was a proud accomplishment for several reasons.

“I love that it was close. It was definitely nerve-wracking, but coming down to the last relay made it so much sweeter. We were all able to pull it off,” said Kayla Payson, junior.

“The program has definitely come a long way since my freshman year, personally. We went from going to GNAC’s and coming in 3rd or 4th, and now we’ve been three-time NAC champs, so it’s kind of awesome,” said Hannah Soutter, senior.

“Honestly, I can’t really ask for a better way to end my season and career as a swimmer. I’ve been swimming for 15 years. That was a pretty good way to top it off,” said Abbie Howe, senior.

They also pointed to the team’s bond, focus, and coaching as big reasons why they’re champions again.

