Central Maine 4th of July revives Chocolate Festival in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield showed off its sweet tooth Sunday for the Central Maine Chocolate Festival!

Hosted by Central Maine 4th of July, the event celebrated all things chocolate. The star of the show was included in many ways, including fudge, fondue, kettle corn, and even cotton candy!

30 local vendors were on hand for attendees to peruse through, along with activity tables for kids. While there were other inedible items on sale like jewelry and soap, the single rule for vendors was to have at least one thing made of or with chocolate.

Organizers say the free event is a revival of the Fairfield Chocolate Festival, which stopped eight years ago.

To Central Maine 4th of July Chairman Kevin Douglass, the reason for the resurgence is simple; “It’s just before Valentine’s Day, it’s something that everybody loves. Who doesn’t love chocolate?” Douglass explains. “It’s the perfect opportunity to bring the community together because chocolate does bring everybody together!”

One hot item of the day was the chocolate kettle corn. Sold by The Sweet Life Kettle Corn Company, a Farmington-based company that started in a food truck in 2017 and has progressed to a year-round operation with a commercial kitchen.

“It’s kind of like our first festival that we’ve done since the holidays since craft fair season has wrapped up,” remarks Erica Emery, owner of The Sweet Life. “So, it feels like we’re back on the road, finally!”

Central Maine 4th of July has many more events planned for 2023, including more revived community events from the area.

For more information on Central Maine 4th of July, find them on Facebook or their website.

