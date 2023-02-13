Bucksport woman’s mission to spread the message of love, continues

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Folks down here in Bucksport are full of love, but it’s a love that spreads around the world.

Back in 2020, we brought you the story of “The Love Card Lady.”

She gives out “The Love Card” that is a small sentiment, with a huge impact.

Worldwide, in fact.

Joanne LaCarruba Steenburg is spreading the message of love in Bucksport.

She made the first Love Cards for her children, and the message spread from there.

LaCarruba Steenburg said, “In 2016, they were kind of coming into their teen years. And I just had this feeling like, you know, I was releasing the tether, and they were going out into the world more, and I want them to know they, their Mama loves them, and so, I made like a little homemade love card for them to have in their pocket. So, if they were having a bad day, they put their hand in their pocket and think, well, at least my mom loves me.”

She then started adding these little love cards to annual holiday cards, and other exchanges with friends and family.

They, in turn, would ask her for more cards, so they give them to other people.

The operation started small but took off during the pandemic.

“So, in May of 2020, I’m still doing this on my kitchen table. Normally, I’d say I would get 250 requests a year for the love card, and in May of 2020, we’re outside and my phone’s ringing, ringing, ringing. I was like, oh my gosh. I just got 10 orders in like the last 10 minutes. And in one weekend, I got 1600 orders,” said LaCarruba Steenburg .

Students, like Shaina Walsh from the REACH School, volunteer their time to help Joanne with organizing cards, stuffing envelopes, and just spreading the message of love.

“It’s been amazing actually, I’ve been able to really connect more with my community, and I definitely feel like, I feel very loved, and I feel like I’m spreading love just being able to help,” said Walsh.

Joanne compares her story to that of children’s book Miss Rumphius, who spread lupine seeds along the Maine coast to make the world more beautiful.

Just like “The Lupine Lady” spread beauty with seeds, “The Love Card Lady” is spreading love, one card at a time.

“I’ve heard from people from China all over Europe. I have a lot of people asking if they could be made in Spanish. I mean, there’s 250,000 of these cards circulating around the country and the world. I am very moved and very honored and humbled,” added LaCarruba Steenburg.

