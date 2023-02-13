Bucksport pep band bringing the energy at Golden Bucks games

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport pep band brings a unique environment to Jewett Gymnasium.

The players thanked their music teacher, Mark Neslusan, for instructing and directing the band (WABI)

“We are a pep band. We want to bring school spirit and joy to the gym. Everybody sees one team has to lose and one has to win, but it doesn’t always have to be a lose-lose situation. It can be fun,” said Rylee Coombs, senior alto saxophonist.

The music lifts the players up to perform at their best.

“I think it’s very, very important. You can definitely tell a difference in the team. I also play basketball, so feeling the difference when we have music playing over the speaker versus the pep band, it just helps to get that energy to have a group of people in the stands cheering for you,” said Elsa Theobald, senior trumpeter/bass guitarist.

Fans love the band too.

“We hear all the time just from spectators and fans ‘we wish you were here tonight’ or ‘it was so great to have you here.’ It’s a big part of our high school experience and band. It’s not the same if you’re in band, but you don’t come to games. It’s really important to get this community thriving,” said Meg Morrison, senior flutist/national anthem singer.

The pep band plays the hits.

“I’ve gotten a lot of great experiences and I have fun with my friends. It’s just been a great experience overall. I just like playing all the songs. It’s just a great time. The drum solo I do at halftime’s got to be my favorite,” said Garrett Carrier, senior drummer.

Band members have been playing together for years.

“I started playing the trumpet when I was in 5th grade, and from there it really just kind of snowballed. I played all the way through high school. I love it. It’s great. Even though you’re giving up time, it’s for a good cause. It’s for the community, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Wynn Therrien, senior trumpeter.

“It’s super fun. It brings the school together. We play during assemblies and football games as well. I feel like it’s just a way to bring the community together at a game,” said Ella Orcutt, senior snare drummer.

The Golden Bucks pep band brings the gym alive.

The players thanked their music teacher, Mark Neslusan, for instructing and directing the band.

Coombs also occasionally directs the band.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.