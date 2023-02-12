Two Maine pups to be featured in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Need a dose of cuteness before the big game Sunday night?

Why not check out the Puppy Bowl?

Two pups from Maine, adopted from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, are hitting the big screen for Puppy Bowl XIX.

Betty and Higgins will be showing off their game day moves on ‘Team Ruff.’

You can tune in Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

