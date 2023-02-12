Two Maine pups to be featured in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl

Tune in on Sunday to watch Betty and Higgins take part in Puppy Bowl XIX.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Need a dose of cuteness before the big game Sunday night?

Why not check out the Puppy Bowl?

Two pups from Maine, adopted from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, are hitting the big screen for Puppy Bowl XIX.

Betty and Higgins will be showing off their game day moves on ‘Team Ruff.’

You can tune in Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

This week, we got to see Betty and Higgins in action as they showed us their game day moves! Tomorrow, these two will hit the big screen for Puppy Bowl XIX playing on Team Ruff 🏈 Watch the #PuppyBowl Sunday Feb. 12 at 2P ET on Animal Planet.

Posted by Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on Saturday, February 11, 2023

