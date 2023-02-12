Man accused of displaying gun during argument at Lewiston youth basketball game

By WMTW
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was arrested during a youth basketball game Saturday, accused of brandishing a gun during an argument.

Police say Nathaniel Udoroh, 32, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm.

The altercation occurred at the Lewiston Armory around noon, according to police.

Investigators say the parents involved had some type of history before the argument but declined to provide further details.

According to the Androscoggin County Jail, Udoroh was released on $1,000 bail roughly three hours after being booked at the facility.

