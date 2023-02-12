Lobster fishers sue to block closure meant to aid whales

A North Atlantic right whale was spotted entangled off of the coast of Rodanthe
A North Atlantic right whale was spotted entangled off of the coast of Rodanthe(Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute and NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale.

The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles of Massachusetts Bay from lobster fishing until the end of April.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the closure was necessary to protect North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing rope.

The whales number only about 340 in the world and return to the waters off New England every spring.

But the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association contends the closure is illegal and will cause economic harm to the industry.

