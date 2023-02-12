Firefighters battle East Millinocket house fire

Authorities say no one was home when the fire broke out.
East Mill Birch Street
East Mill Birch Street(Jodi Reutzel)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Fire broke out at a home in East Millinocket Saturday.

Crews from several towns responded to the fire on Birch Street just after noon.

Authorities say no one was home when the fire broke out.

There is also no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

We will update as more information becomes available.

