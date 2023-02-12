Beautiful weather to end the weekend, cloudy skies return for the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure builds to the north of state today as a strong area of low pressure impacting the Midatlantic scoots off the coast and pushes northeastward. This low-pressure system will stay to the south of the Gulf of Maine. However, it is close enough to increase our cloud cover as we head into tonight and on Monday. Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies north of the Bangor region with mostly sunny skies across southern Maine and DownEast. High temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, reaching the mid to upper 30′s and low 40′s. Tonight, clouds increase, and overnight low temperatures drop into the upper teens and 20′s. Winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-10 mph, then, turn northeasterly overnight into Monday.

There will be mostly cloudy skies on Monday as the storm passes to our south. High temperatures on Monday only make into the upper 20′s north and low to mid 30′s DownEast. Winds will be out of the NE at around 5-10 mph. A shortwave trough moves in from the northwest late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. That trough brings the chance for some scattered light snow showers early Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be light, only expect a coating – 2″. After the snow showers dissipate, clouds decrease through the day becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear Tuesday night. A low-pressure system moving over the Great Lakes region will send a warm front through the state on Wednesday. The warm front will not only bring warmer temperatures to end the week, but also the chance for some isolated rain showers south and isolated snow/rain showers north Wednesday evening. Temperatures warm up for the end of the week, topping out in the 40′s and 50′s by Thursday and Friday. A stronger low pressure system cuts over the Great lakes region once more, sending in both a warm front early Friday morning and then a cold front in the afternoon. This will cause some widespread rain showers on Friday. After that cold front swings through Friday afternoon, cold air follows in behind dropping temperatures into the 20′s on Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 34-42. Winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, winds turn from westerly to northeasterly at around 5-10 mph. Overnight low temperatures drop between 10-28.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the upper 20′s to mid 30′s. Winds will be out of the NE at around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some scattered light snow showers early in the morning. High temperatures reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s.

WENDESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, light isolated rain showers south, and light isolated rain/snow showers north. Highs reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

FIRDAY: Widespread rain showers with highs in the 40′s and 50′s.

