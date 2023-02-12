14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The boy died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

