Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May.

49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence.

Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock County, into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

49-year-old Charles Brown of Indian Township was hit head-on and thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyons was reportedly driving the sedan, and police say he took off after the crash.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the the crash.

