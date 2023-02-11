Pitbull Defense Maine hosts women’s self-defense class in Orland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pitbull Defense Maine hosted a women’s self-defense class at the Orland Community Center Saturday.

Women of all ages and experience levels were invited to learn life-saving skills that they can employ whenever necessary. The class focused on basic self-defense tactics, including blocking, striking, kneeing, punching, and situational awareness to identify and avoid threatening or harmful situations.

Using Krav Maga techniques, students learn how to defend themselves against weapons and larger threats. Designed for close-contact defense, Krav Maga provides useful tactics for people of all sizes and strengths, making it the perfect defense mechanism for people who may not be athletic or fit. This eliminates the worry of carrying and using pepper spray or other self-defense weapons, especially considering the harm these tools could cause to the defender.

Lead instructor Michael Parker’s background supplements his teachings. Spending seven years in the military as a paratrooper, and 12 and a half years working as a correctional officer, Parker has gained the experience and opportunity to refine his skills and teach them to others. Being mindful of possible trauma women may have with being handled by a man, Parker includes Jesse Gale as an assistant instructor to make sure all students feel comfortable, confident, and empowered.

“A lot of women want to be able to protect themselves against someone that may be bigger, may weigh more, and we give them those tools to use to build those techniques,” says Parker about the class. “God forbid the day ever comes they have to actually use them, but if they do, then they’re ready for the attack.”

Assistant Instructor Jesse Gale, who also teaches for Maine CPR & First Aid, sums up Pitbull Defense Maine’s mission as, “We want you to be a survivor, not a victim.”

Pitbull Defense Maine offers a variety of classes for self-defense and firearms classes. For more information, you find Pitbull Defense Maine on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.