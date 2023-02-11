Maine AG rules two Aroostook County officers’ use of deadly force justified

28 year old man killed in confrontation with police in Mars Hill
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Attorney General has ruled that two members of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office were justified in using deadly force in separate incidents.

The report ruled that Deputy Isaac Ward was justified in the killing of 28-year-old Jacob Wood in a 2021 Mars Hill incident.

The AG found that Ward acted in defense of Wood’s hostage, who was being held with a knife to her throat as he threatened to kill her.

The AG also ruled that Sergeant Nathan Chisholm was justified in using deadly force against 24-year-old Michael Baron in a 2022 Stockholm standoff.

Baron was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, after threatening residents and shooting toward them and their house.

The report states Chisholm acted in defense after Baron pointed his gun directly at officers.

Baron was not injured.

