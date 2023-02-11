Leader of Maine food bank to step down

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - The longtime president of the largest hunger-relief organization in Maine is stepping down soon.

Kristen Miale has led the Good Shepherd Food Bank since 2012.

She will step down as president at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023.

Miale has helped the Food Bank grow dramatically. In 2010, the Food Bank distributed 10.7 million meals. In 2022, that grew to 29 million meals.

The Food Bank also now works with a larger network of organizations across the state, now nearly 600, and has grown its advocacy program.

The Food Bank also worked to help meet the exploding demand for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done over the past 10 years,” Miale said. “We have shifted the organization’s focus from simply distributing surplus food to improving access to nutritious and culturally relevant food and from talking about hunger as an individual issue to acknowledging that hunger is rooted in systemic inequities and injustices that cause and perpetuate poverty. I have learned so much from this experience and the people with whom I’ve had the privilege of working.”

The Food Bank’s board of directors has formed a committee to lead the search for a new president.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.