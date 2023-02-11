IRS says Maine’s relief checks will not be taxable

By WMTW
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Mainers doing their taxes can breathe a little easier.

The Internal Revenue Service ruled Friday night that state stimulus payments do not need to be reported on their 2022 tax returns.

The $850 checks were sent to thousands of Maine homes last year to help with economic relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and with rising inflation costs.

The IRS found that if a payment was made to promote the general welfare or to help with disaster relief, it could be excluded as income on federal taxes.

The ruling also impacts 20 other states.

