Highly contagious Avian Flu strain found in Kennebec County

It is considered a highly contagious strain that can be fatal to birds, but rarely affects...
It is considered a highly contagious strain that can be fatal to birds, but rarely affects humans.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild waterfowl in Winthrop.

The Department says six ducks found dead at Mill Stream tested positive for the strain circulating in Maine.

It is considered a highly contagious strain that can be fatal to birds, but rarely affects humans.

The strain has been found in wild birds across Penobscot, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, Knox, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and York counties.

Game Wardens advise separating domestic birds from wild birds, to take care when feeding domestic birds, and to contact your vet if any pets become symptomatic.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the...
Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash
Acadia Warming Center
13 Maine warming centers funded through April
28 year old man killed in confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Maine AG rules two Aroostook County officers’ use of deadly force justified
The international council protects, restores and enhances wetland habitats for birds and other...
DFIW Commissioner becomes first Mainer to serve on international council