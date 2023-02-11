Highly contagious Avian Flu strain found in Kennebec County

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild waterfowl in Winthrop.

The Department says six ducks found dead at Mill Stream tested positive for the strain circulating in Maine.

It is considered a highly contagious strain that can be fatal to birds, but rarely affects humans.

The strain has been found in wild birds across Penobscot, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, Knox, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and York counties.

Game Wardens advise separating domestic birds from wild birds, to take care when feeding domestic birds, and to contact your vet if any pets become symptomatic.

