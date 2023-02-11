Hannaford helps Bucksport Senior Citizen Center with meals after burst pipe

By Mark Rediker and Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport community isn’t going to let a burst pipe get in the way of providing meals for seniors.

After water flooded the kitchen at the Senior Citizen Center Sunday, staff reached out to Hannaford to see if there was a way to provide pre-cooked meals for their patrons.

There was enough for 65 meals, in fact.

Although the seniors didn’t have their usual meal on Monday or Wednesday, Hannaford made up for it on Friday, serving rotisserie chicken, potato salad, and desserts.

Those involved say it’s part of the spirit the town is known for.

“The seniors really depend on these meals. So, I like to make sure they’re getting their meals. I like to make sure they’re getting a good, quality meal,” said Shelley Bowden, Bucksport Senior Citizen Center cook.

“Bucksport really is a strong community, and it’s always been,” said William Foster, Bucksport Senior Citizen Center director.

Staff says this is far from the only time they partner with Hannaford, which also supplies birthday cakes and cards for celebrations at the center.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Bradford celebrating long-awaited improvement to fire station
Bradford celebrating long-awaited improvement to fire station
Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Leader of Maine food bank to step down
Maine State Chamber names new president
UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic
UMA Bangor, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services team up to provide veterans with free dental hygiene services