Hannaford helps Bucksport Senior Citizen Center with meals after burst pipe

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport community isn’t going to let a burst pipe get in the way of providing meals for seniors.

After water flooded the kitchen at the Senior Citizen Center Sunday, staff reached out to Hannaford to see if there was a way to provide pre-cooked meals for their patrons.

There was enough for 65 meals, in fact.

Although the seniors didn’t have their usual meal on Monday or Wednesday, Hannaford made up for it on Friday, serving rotisserie chicken, potato salad, and desserts.

Those involved say it’s part of the spirit the town is known for.

“The seniors really depend on these meals. So, I like to make sure they’re getting their meals. I like to make sure they’re getting a good, quality meal,” said Shelley Bowden, Bucksport Senior Citizen Center cook.

“Bucksport really is a strong community, and it’s always been,” said William Foster, Bucksport Senior Citizen Center director.

Staff says this is far from the only time they partner with Hannaford, which also supplies birthday cakes and cards for celebrations at the center.

