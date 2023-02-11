DFIW Commissioner becomes first Mainer to serve on international council

The international council protects, restores and enhances wetland habitats for birds and other...
The international council protects, restores and enhances wetland habitats for birds and other species.(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The commissioner of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will become the first Mainer to serve on an international council.

Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the Northern American Wetlands Conservation Council.

“It is an honor to be named to the council and to have the opportunity to help other states and provinces protect and enhance such an invaluable resource and broad array of species,” said Camuso, “The work of this council and the funding they provide is even more important as we confront changes associated with climate change.”

The international council protects, restores and enhances wetland habitats for birds and other species.

The council has supported over 3,000 projects across North America, providing over $2 billion in grant money. In addition to the grant money, others have matched funds up to $4.1 billion for their efforts.

Maine has received nearly $15.5 million from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, which was matched by nearly $60 million.

Camuso was recently named Vice Chair of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and serves as chair of AFWA’s North American Bird Conservation Initiative, vice chair of the National Conservation Leadership Institute, and is vice president of the North East Association of Fish and Wildlife agencies.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Acadia Warming Center
13 Maine warming centers funded through April
28 year old man killed in confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Maine AG rules two Aroostook County officers’ use of deadly force justified
tax return
IRS says Maine’s relief checks will not be taxable
Bradford celebrating long-awaited improvement to fire station
Bradford celebrating long-awaited improvement to fire station