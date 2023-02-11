Bradford celebrating long-awaited improvement to fire station

By Tom Krosnowski and Connor Magliozzi
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bradford is celebrating a long-awaited improvement to their fire station.

The existing station is 175 years old, and officials say the push to replace it has taken years.

Friday, that dream became a reality due in part to $1.3 million dollars secured by Senator Susan Collins in the Fiscal Year Appropriations law.

Collins said of the hundreds of applications for federal aid her team receives, Bradford’s was one of the best put-together and demonstrated clear need.

”I have made it a priority to ensure that Maine’s bravest and finest have modern facilities and the equipment that they need. I understand that your building is 175 years old. I think you’re due for a new one!”

Collins noted when it comes to deciding which projects to fund, it’s key to recognize the need in smaller communities as well as larger ones.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Hannaford helps Bucksport Senior Citizen Center with meals after burst pipe
Hannaford helps Bucksport Senior Citizen Center with meals after burst pipe
Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Leader of Maine food bank to step down
Maine State Chamber names new president
UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic
UMA Bangor, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services team up to provide veterans with free dental hygiene services