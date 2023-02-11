Bradford celebrating long-awaited improvement to fire station

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bradford is celebrating a long-awaited improvement to their fire station.

The existing station is 175 years old, and officials say the push to replace it has taken years.

Friday, that dream became a reality due in part to $1.3 million dollars secured by Senator Susan Collins in the Fiscal Year Appropriations law.

Collins said of the hundreds of applications for federal aid her team receives, Bradford’s was one of the best put-together and demonstrated clear need.

”I have made it a priority to ensure that Maine’s bravest and finest have modern facilities and the equipment that they need. I understand that your building is 175 years old. I think you’re due for a new one!”

Collins noted when it comes to deciding which projects to fund, it’s key to recognize the need in smaller communities as well as larger ones.

