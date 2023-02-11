Beautiful weather this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As that low-pressure system departed last night it swung in a cold front early this morning. That front brought about some flurries and scattered light snow showers leaving a dusting to a half an inch for some us across central Maine and DownEast this morning. Those showers will dissipate quickly this morning as high pressure builds in over the Midatlantic. High pressure will bring about mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 20′s and 30′s this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the NW at around 10-15 mph gusting between 20-30 mph. Tonight, we remain dry with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures drop into the teens and 20′s. Quiet weather continues into Sunday, as high pressure slips off over the Atlantic. This brings slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30′s and just touching 40 DownEast.

The beginning of the work week also looks to remain pretty quiet weather-wise. A strong low-pressure system impacting the Midatlantic on Sunday, scoots off the coast and pushes out to sea and stays to the south of the Gulf of Maine on Monday. However, some of those clouds do make their way into our region on Monday, making for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures on Monday reach the 20′s and 30′s, with winds out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. Tuesday a weak low-pressure system dissipates to the north of the state. This brings mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered snow showers in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday reach the upper 20′s and low 30′s. Wednesday, a weak low-pressure system moves in over the Great Lakes region sending in a warm front through the region. As that warm front passes through it has the potential to bring in some light isolated rain and snow showers. Highs on Wednesday reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Temperatures will continue to rise towards the end of the week, possibly breaking 50° by Thursday. Our next weather maker looks to move in late Thursday and into Friday. A strong area of low pressure is forecast to cross over the Great Lakes putting us on the warm side of the system. This could provide another chance for mostly rain showers across the state with some wintry mix across far northern Maine. We’ll continue to update that threat as we get closer and more data becomes available.

TODAY: Light scattered snow showers AM with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures reach between 25-32. Winds will be out the NW at around 10-20 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, overnight low temperatures drop between 10-24.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach between 32-40. Winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the upper 20′s to mid 30′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some scattered light snow showers in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s.

WENDESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, chance for light isolated rain/snow showers highs reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies highs reach the upper 40′s and low 50′s.

FIRDAY: Widespread rain showers with highs in the 40′s and 50′s.

