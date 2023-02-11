13 Maine warming centers funded through April
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of Bangor warming centers are among the 13 that received a combined $1 million in state funding Friday.
The money allocated from MaineHousing came from the $21 million in emergency funds approved by the Legislature in January.
The funding will keep these centers open through April:
- Bangor Area Homeless Shelter
- Brick Church (Bangor)
- Augusta Warming Center
- Healthy Acadia INSPIRE Recovery Center (Ellsworth)
- Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter (Waterville)
- Aroostook Mental Health Services (Houlton, Calais)
- Town of Monson
- Gathering Place, Brunswick
- Amistad, Wiscassett
- York County Shelter (Alfred)
- Great Portland Family Promise
- State Street Church (Portland)
- Maine Immigrants Rights Center (Portland)
