13 Maine warming centers funded through April

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of Bangor warming centers are among the 13 that received a combined $1 million in state funding Friday.

The money allocated from MaineHousing came from the $21 million in emergency funds approved by the Legislature in January.

The funding will keep these centers open through April:

- Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

- Brick Church (Bangor)

- Augusta Warming Center

- Healthy Acadia INSPIRE Recovery Center (Ellsworth)

- Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter (Waterville)

- Aroostook Mental Health Services (Houlton, Calais)

- Town of Monson

- Gathering Place, Brunswick

- Amistad, Wiscassett

- York County Shelter (Alfred)

- Great Portland Family Promise

- State Street Church (Portland)

- Maine Immigrants Rights Center (Portland)

