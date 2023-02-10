UMaine prepares for annual National Girls & Women in sports celebration

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s not always easy being a role model. But, when you’re the head coach of the only Division I women’s basketball team in the state, it sort of comes with the territory.

It’s a role Amy Vachon has stepped into with grace since she took over her alma mater’s program six years ago.

Ahead of Saturday’s National Girls and Women in Sports celebration in Orono, TV5 sat down with Vachon to learn what the day means to her.

Growing up as the daughter of legendary Cony High School coach Paul Vachon, Amy Vachon had plenty of players to look up to.

“Marcie and Meaghan Lane, Becky Demos, Lisa Morang. Those four specifically were players that I always looked up to and always wanted to be like,” said Vachon.

Eventually, she realized it was her turn to lead.

“I think it was in high school. Once you hit high school and you saw the little kids coming to your games, the games you always went to, was really a cool experience,” said Vachon.

After high school and a Hall of Fame career at UMaine, Vachon eventually took over as head coach in 2017. That same season, the Black Bears hosted their first National Girls and Women in Sports game.

It’s been a tradition ever since.

“I grew up in an age where I was able to participate in whatever I wanted to. I didn’t know any different and just a generation before me that wasn’t the case. So, it’s important for us to continue to celebrate it and to provide opportunities for young girls, specifically, to be able to participate,” said Vachon.

Skowhegan High graduate Jaycie Christopher says she remembers attending one of those games a few years ago.

Now in the middle of her freshman campaign in Orono, she’s getting ready to see it from the other side. It’ll give her another chance to connect with the community.

“It’s really important because it reminds you that it’s more than just a game. Knowing that there’s all these kids in the stands that are looking up to us -- that just motivates you to be your best on and off the court,” said Christopher, freshman guard, UMaine basketball.

For Vachon, the celebration of girls and women in sports isn’t limited to one day or one month. A few years ago, she founded the “Pass it Forward” coaches clinic and mentorship initiative. It’s an ongoing effort to get more women involved, especially at the varsity level.

“I’m hopeful at least that the any female on the state feels that they have support and that if they need something they can come to me or come to someone in the group and we can help continue to increase the number of females who are coaching,” said Vachon.

The Black Bears’ National Girls and Women in Sports celebration begins at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Orono.

UMaine then hosts NJIT in The Pit at 1:00 p.m.

Kids of all ages can get into the game for free.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.