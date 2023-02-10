UMA Bangor, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services team up to provide veterans with free dental hygiene services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Veterans will be able to continue getting free dental care thanks to a big grant.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is teaming up with clinics around the state including the University of Maine at Augusta’s clinic in Bangor.

They’ll be getting part of a $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental for veterans who can’t afford or don’t have dental coverage.

The clinic at 201 Texas Avenue did this last year, and they’re excited to be able to help around 200 veterans again this year.

”It’s just gratifying again to be able to give back to those who have served our country. And sad I think that many people in Maine, veterans included struggle to find access to dental care and dental hygiene clinics, one of two in the state. There’s lots of people that need these services and are unable to access them. So, we provide that and again being able to provide it for free, I think is just a wonderful program to offer,” said Nancy Foster, UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic.

Veterans must first receive approval from the Maine Veteran’s Dental Network.

Then, they can contact the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor to schedule an appointment by calling 207-262-7872.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.