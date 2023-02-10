UMA Bangor, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services team up to provide veterans with free dental hygiene services

UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic
UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic(UMA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Veterans will be able to continue getting free dental care thanks to a big grant.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services is teaming up with clinics around the state including the University of Maine at Augusta’s clinic in Bangor.

They’ll be getting part of a $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental for veterans who can’t afford or don’t have dental coverage.

The clinic at 201 Texas Avenue did this last year, and they’re excited to be able to help around 200 veterans again this year.

”It’s just gratifying again to be able to give back to those who have served our country. And sad I think that many people in Maine, veterans included struggle to find access to dental care and dental hygiene clinics, one of two in the state. There’s lots of people that need these services and are unable to access them. So, we provide that and again being able to provide it for free, I think is just a wonderful program to offer,” said Nancy Foster, UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic.

Veterans must first receive approval from the Maine Veteran’s Dental Network.

Then, they can contact the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor to schedule an appointment by calling 207-262-7872.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Leader of Maine food bank to step down
Maine State Chamber names new president
FILE: Fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
One year since Bluenose Inn fire
The Solon Hotel
The Solon Hotel reopens under new management