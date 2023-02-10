Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies had surrounded the suspect in a wooded area near a shopping mall in Fallston after police used spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters at 1 a.m. Friday at a news conference.

“We believe he is armed with at least one rifle,” Gahler said. “It’s not so easy as just walking up and putting him in handcuffs.”

The sheriff’s office later tweeted that the suspect was in custody and a media availability was planned.

An officer was shot Thursday night during a search for 24-year-old David Linthicum, who authorities said wounded a different officer while firing at police the previous afternoon.

Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said early Friday that the detective who was shot Thursday night was in stable condition. Delp would not say how many times the officer was shot but noted he was wearing a ballistic vest.

Linthicum stole the detective’s vehicle after the shooting around 9:20 p.m., Delp said.

Police took a rifle and a handgun from the recovered vehicle after the suspect fled, Gahler said.

The first shooting occurred while police were responding to a call for a person in crisis. Baltimore County officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a home on in Cockeysville, where a family member escorted them to the person in crisis, police said in a statement.

While the officers interacted with Linthicum, he fired multiple shots, wounding one officer, police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. Officers did not fire their weapons during that interaction, she said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and officials announced late Wednesday that he was released and in good spirits.

The suspect in the shooting was later identified by police as Linthicum.

Officials had urged residents to shelter in place, and several schools in the area were closed Thursday. The search continued into Thursday evening as police ordered residents near the home in Cockeysville to shelter in place because Linthicum was spotted in the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.