The Solon Hotel reopens under new management

SOLON, Maine (WABI) - Folks who head to Solon will now have a new place to rest their head.

The Solon Hotel has officially reopened!

The four-story hotel was built in 1895 and has had many names over the years.

After closing in 2021, one couple saw the potential for the hotel.

So, they decided to buy it and give it a fresh look.

New owner Faith Goguen said: “We moved here six years ago from Massachusetts, and one of the first buildings that we saw was the Solon Hotel because we live in Embden, and we came down to the store, and we just thought it was beautiful. And, we just saw it come on the market and put a full price offer on it, and we got it that day. And, we said, well, we’ll just, you know, go for it.”

For decades, the hotel has been a community landmark and popular meeting spot.

Faith has a background in cooking

With her skills in the kitchen, her husband, Bruce, at the bar, and an event space for a variety of occasions, the Goguens hope to make the hotel a hot spot for Solon again.

Owner Bruce Goguen said: “The people that have come that I’ve met that know about this place, that’s the main thing. They like meeting their friends here, and they just, every person I meet, oh, that’s where I had my anniversary, that’s where I had my wedding reception, this and that, so to be a part of something like that is, I feel, is like a great thing.”

Over the last 16 months, the Goguens have been working for this day.

Along the way, they saw what they were doing turned into more than simply a place for people to stay and dine.

It’s a part of history and community.

“It means so much. When we bought this place, we did it for our family. But, as we started to fix it up and started to talk to people, we realized just how many people are so interested in this place. Now, it’s not only our family, it’s the families of Solon, Bingham, Madison, all around Somerset County that are going to come here and make memories that they’re going to have for the rest of their life, and to be a part of that is something special,” said Bruce.

