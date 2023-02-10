Rain/Snow North Today, Variably Cloudy & Mild With A Few Rain Showers Elsewhere

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will be crossing Northern Maine during the day today then move to our east later today and tonight. This will keep snow and possibly some mixed precipitation going throughout much of the day mainly for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket. Scattered rain and snow showers possible in the Greenville and Millinocket areas then just a few rain showers possible elsewhere with the best chances being during the morning hours. Lots of clouds overhead this morning but as we head into the afternoon, some drier air moving in will allow for some breaks of sunshine for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. It will be mild today with highs mainly in the 30s to near 40° north and 40s to near 50° closer to the coast. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as we head into the night tonight. Temperatures will be colder tonight as a colder air mass moves into the state. Look for overnight lows to drop to the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. With temperatures expected to drop below the freezing mark tonight, roads could become icy as lingering moisture from all the melting today refreezes so use caution tonight and early tomorrow if you have travel plans.

Colder, more seasonable air will return as we head into the weekend. Saturday looks good as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s to low 30s from north to south across the state. Sunday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer air will return for Sunday too with highs in the 30s to near 40°. A storm system will be passing offshore on Monday. This will likely bring us a bit of cloudiness but otherwise a decent day Monday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. An upper level disturbance forecast to move through the state during the first half of Tuesday will give us mostly cloudy skies to start the day followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as high pressure begins to move in. Temperatures on Tuesday will again be in the 30s to near 40°.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible this morning. Periods of snow and mixed rain/snow north. Some sunny breaks possible this afternoon especially for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Mild with highs between 39°-49°, warmest closer to the coast. Winds will become west 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 16°-26°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs between 23°-33°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High in the 30s to around 40°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Here's a look at today's sunrise & sunset times.

