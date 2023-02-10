Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine

Roughly 70% of complaints received by the PUC since November have been about Electricity Maine.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to open an investigation into Electricity Maine.

Since the Commission approved standard offer bids for electrical rates in Maine in November 2022, the Commission’s Consumer Assistance and Safety Division has received 234 complaints about competitive electrical providers.

Of those calls, 166 of them (71%) were from customers with concerns about their accounts with Electricity Maine.

Most of the calls were about the expiration of fixed-rate Electricity Maine contracts in November, with most of those customers moved to what Commission described as “high, monthly, variable rate contracts.”

Many customers said they either did not remember receiving notice of the contract expirations, or believe they did not receive any notice.

Commissioner Patrick Scully called the changeover from one contract to another, particularly when the terms of the contract changes, “a real moment of risk” for the customer.

The PUC’s rules for notices of contract changes or renewals require two written notices for competitive electrical providers between 30 and 60 days before the changes go into effect.

At least one of the two renewal or contract change notices must be paper, sent through the mail, and the other may or may not be electronic.

The vote to open the investigation was unanimous, though no timeline has been set to determine how the investigation will be carried out.

Officials at the PUC say anyone with a concern about any utility in Maine should contact their Consumer Assistance and Safety Division, where each customer’s account will be reviewed and resolved to the extent that is possible.

