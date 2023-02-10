Orrington man faces 20-year sentence on federal drug, gun charges

Drug arrests
Drug arrests(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges in District Court in Bangor Thursday.

Court records indicate 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot County from 2018-2021.

Jerrell also lied to a federal firearms licensee in Holden while trying to obtain guns for his drug supplier.

Jerrell will be sentenced at a later date.

