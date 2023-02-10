Orrington man faces 20-year sentence on federal drug, gun charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges in District Court in Bangor Thursday.

Court records indicate 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot County from 2018-2021.

Jerrell also lied to a federal firearms licensee in Holden while trying to obtain guns for his drug supplier.

Jerrell will be sentenced at a later date.

