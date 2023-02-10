Orono’s Ellis Spaulding commits to Husson golf

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ellis Spaulding is making it to college golf with the Husson Eagles.

He committed to the program in a ceremony at his school.

Spaulding said it’s an honor to play at the next level after all the extra practice he’s put into the game.

“It’s always been one of my dreams to play any sport that I could in college. Once I really started taking golf seriously in high school, it was really something that I tried to pursue and go after. It’s surreal. It’s crazy to think that I actually did it. I could actually get there and be able to succeed,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding thanked his three coaches in Orono for their different perspectives he learned from.

He’s excited to continue to improve all aspects of his game with a NAC contender.

