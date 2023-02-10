One year since Bluenose Inn fire

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marked the one year anniversary of the fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor.

Fire departments from all over Hancock, Penobscot Counties and beyond were called to the Bluenose on Eden Street that evening to fight the blaze.

The fire destroyed an annex building, which held 45 rooms. But the main structure of the inn was not affected.

The Fire Marshal’s Office later determined that the fire at the Bluenose was electrical in nature.

The inn was closed at the time and there were no injuries.

The Bluenose reopened for the season in late May of last year.

