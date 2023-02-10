Man is facing charges after standoff in Island Falls

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WABI) - An Island Falls man is facing charges after a standoff with police on Thursday.

Michael Charette Jr., 19, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, creating a police standoff, and domestic violence assault.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a house for a family fight.

Sheriff’s deputies say Charette Jr., displayed a firearm during the fight.

Police say they were able to find Charette Jr. and got a search warrant for his house.

The public is asked to call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office with any information related to this incident.

