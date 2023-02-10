Maine State Chamber names new president

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new president of the Maine State Chamber is from Bangor.

Julia Munsey currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the University of Maine Alumni Association, Girl Scouts of Maine, and the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board.

She has also previously served on the board of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Munsey will succeed Dana Connors who’s retiring as president after nearly 30 years at the helm.

The Maine State Chamber is the state’s largest business association.

