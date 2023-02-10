Maine State Chamber names new president

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new president of the Maine State Chamber is from Bangor.

Julia Munsey currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the University of Maine Alumni Association, Girl Scouts of Maine, and the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board.

She has also previously served on the board of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Munsey will succeed Dana Connors who’s retiring as president after nearly 30 years at the helm.

The Maine State Chamber is the state’s largest business association.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Leader of Maine food bank to step down
UMA Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic
UMA Bangor, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services team up to provide veterans with free dental hygiene services
FILE: Fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
One year since Bluenose Inn fire
The Solon Hotel
The Solon Hotel reopens under new management