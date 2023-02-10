Maine DHHS cleared of any wrongdoing in case of 3-year-old Old Town girl who died from exposure to fentanyl

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A government agency report clears Maine DHHS of any wrongdoing in the case of a three-year old Old Town girl who died from exposure to fentanyl.

The girl’s mother, Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced in November to 19 years in prison on charges of depraved indifference murder, manslaughter, and violating conditions of her release related to the girl’s death.

Hillary Goding (WABI)

Goding was arrested in June 2021 after her daughter, Hailey, was pronounced dead at a Bangor hospital.

Court records showed she had fentanyl in her system when she died.

A report released today by the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability shows the girl was previously exposed to fentanyl in 2020 and hospitalized.

DHHS officials say there was not enough evidence to take the girl away from her mother.

OPEGA found that despite suspicions noted by DHHS workers that Goding had previously endangered the child’s welfare, there was not enough evidence to satisfy a court to remove the girl.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.