How to send a ‘Singing Valentine’ to your sweetheart

Valentine's Day
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a last minute gift for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, how about the gift of music?

The Mainely Music Barbershop Quartet is taking reservations for their singing valentines.

The group has been doing this on Valentine’s Day for the last 20 years, but this will be their first year back since the pandemic.

All you just have to do is pick a time and place and the singers will take care of the rest.

The group says the best part is seeing the expressions on people’s faces.

”We’ve had people run away. We’ve had people cry. We’ve had people try and hide. It’s all enjoyable and really well received,” said Wayne Leighton of the Mainely Music Barbershop Quartet.

If you would like the singers to give your Valentine a surprise on Tuesday, you can give Wayne a call at 659-6818.

Reservations are filling up fast so, don’t wait till the last minute!

