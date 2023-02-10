Fisherman dies after falling through ice

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

