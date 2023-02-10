“Downtown Charcuterie” opens in Bangor in time for Valentine’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for a last-minute Valentine’s gift?

How about an array of appetizers that will be the talk of your Super Bowl party?

A new business in downtown Bangor is opening up just in time to celebrate.

Tomorrow is the grand opening for Downtown Charcuterie on Hammond Street.

The storefront is a new expansion for a business that had been exclusively online before.

When it comes to filling up your charcuterie board, there’s a wide variety of meats and cheeses, as well as options for those with dietary restrictions and local candy and coffee gift options.

No matter the occasion, the team at Downtown Charcuterie has a design in mind.

”We like to just be creative as the themes come in,” owner Ashley Cunningham said. “We do a lot of baby showers, bridal showers, any themed birthdays, anniversaries, any special requests that we get, that helps us to make the design.

“I’ve just always liked throwing parties, planning parties, I just like celebrating with food and having people get together to celebrate.”

The store’s normal hours will be Fridays from 11-6 and Saturdays from 10-4, but the store will also be open next Monday and Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

